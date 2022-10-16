SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 407,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,100,000 after purchasing an additional 48,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after purchasing an additional 258,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $242.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.09 and its 200-day moving average is $196.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

