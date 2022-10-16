SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,391 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $9,917,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 48.5% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 33.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $15,494,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

