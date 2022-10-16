SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 37,030 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $54,005,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

