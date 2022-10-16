Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 12,928 Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 1.71% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLT. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 31.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,403. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

