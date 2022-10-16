Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 15,828 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the quarter. Apollo Tactical Income Fund comprises 1.8% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth $183,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 90.0% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 76.8% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 73,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,630. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

