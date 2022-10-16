Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 29,731 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust makes up 4.5% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 41,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $118,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 112,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,954. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,822.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.