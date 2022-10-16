Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 175.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

