Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock remained flat at $15.82 on Wednesday. 1,415,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,390. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84.

Shell Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.81 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,893,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,910,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,233,000 after acquiring an additional 791,359 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,074 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,153,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,365,000 after acquiring an additional 808,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 367.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,895,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Stories

