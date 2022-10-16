Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,539 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,121.63.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

