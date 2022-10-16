Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the September 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 0.7 %

SGIOY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. 198,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,337. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $553.16 million during the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 34.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

