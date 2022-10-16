Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Update

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,800 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 573.6 days.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCPAF remained flat at $2.35 during trading hours on Friday. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

