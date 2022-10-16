Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
TransGlobe Energy Trading Down 0.7 %
TGL opened at GBX 295 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.26 million and a PE ratio of 195.36. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 180.20 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 438.50 ($5.30). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 304.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
About TransGlobe Energy
