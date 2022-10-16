Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TransGlobe Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

TGL opened at GBX 295 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.26 million and a PE ratio of 195.36. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 180.20 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 438.50 ($5.30). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 304.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

