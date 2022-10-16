Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Declines By 18.5%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 409,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

4Front Ventures Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 131,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,546. 4Front Ventures has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

