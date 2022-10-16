Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Increases By 41.2%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

adidas Trading Down 1.1 %

ADDYY opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. adidas has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $173.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Analysts predict that adidas will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on adidas from €160.00 ($163.27) to €155.00 ($158.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 36.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

