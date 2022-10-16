Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Increases By 41.2%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
adidas Trading Down 1.1 %
ADDYY opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. adidas has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $173.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Analysts predict that adidas will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 36.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.