Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Decreases By 33.3%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 799,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI opened at $10.68 on Friday. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $149.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. 325 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 355,861 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 109,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,895 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 136,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.