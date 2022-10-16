Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Decreases By 33.3%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 799,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
American Public Education Stock Performance
Shares of APEI opened at $10.68 on Friday. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $149.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of American Public Education
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.
