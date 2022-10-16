Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Expands By 15.3%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.0 %

BMWYY stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

