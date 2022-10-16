Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Grows By 35.6%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,300 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 413,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity at Biomea Fusion

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $388,516.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,330,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,546,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BMEA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.05. 47,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,834. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -1.94.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

