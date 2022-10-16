Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Drops By 10.6%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 131,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

Blackboxstocks stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blackboxstocks has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 117.42% and a negative net margin of 84.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Blackboxstocks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Blackboxstocks in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Blackboxstocks comprises about 0.2% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.