Short Interest in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rises By 13.0%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,710,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 20,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,189.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,447 shares of company stock worth $206,913. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

bluebird bio Trading Down 6.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,978. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.