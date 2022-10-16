Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Decreases By 8.6%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,800 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 657,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,008.0 days.

Brembo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRBOF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Brembo has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. The company operates through Discs – Systems – Motorbikes; and After market – Performance Group segments. The company offers brake discs, calipers, wheel-side modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

