Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Decreases By 8.6%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,800 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 657,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,008.0 days.
Brembo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRBOF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Brembo has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $11.70.
Brembo Company Profile
