Short Interest in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Drops By 10.1%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Green

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Green stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 276,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Bright Green at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Bright Green Price Performance

BGXX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 604,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bright Green has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23.

About Bright Green

Bright Green ( NASDAQ:BGXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.