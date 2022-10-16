Short Interest in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Drops By 10.1%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXXGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Green

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Green stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXXGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 276,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Bright Green at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Price Performance

BGXX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 604,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bright Green has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23.

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

About Bright Green

(Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

