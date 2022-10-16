Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Drops By 37.3%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Price Performance

NYSE CCVI remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,756. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 316,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

