Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Increases By 43.1%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 235,800 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Color Star Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Color Star Technology worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Color Star Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCW traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 434,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,318. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $35.92.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

