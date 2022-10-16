Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Declines By 8.6%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWGL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 1,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 9.72. Crimson Wine Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.08 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

