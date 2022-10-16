Short Interest in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Increases By 51.3%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the September 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,064,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,402,029.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $44,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,865.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,064,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,402,029.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,500 shares of company stock worth $1,748,880. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 39.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 30.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 405,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 143.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 905,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 2.9 %

CTKB stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 215,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.34 million. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTKB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

