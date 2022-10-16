Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Increases By 50.6%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,216,500 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the September 15th total of 2,799,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,635.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €71.00 ($72.45) to €61.00 ($62.24) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Delivery Hero from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Delivery Hero Trading Up 2.7 %

Delivery Hero stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $146.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

