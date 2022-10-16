Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Decreases By 11.1%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Diamondhead Casino Price Performance

DHCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,763. Diamondhead Casino has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

