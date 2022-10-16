Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Decreases By 11.1%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Diamondhead Casino Price Performance
DHCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,763. Diamondhead Casino has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
