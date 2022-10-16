Short Interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Rises By 37.6%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,260,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 11,090,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $11.70. 1,251,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

