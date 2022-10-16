Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Drops By 39.4%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,468,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,697,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,760,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 186,803 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 364,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 116,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 36,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,671. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.