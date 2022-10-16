Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Expands By 47.7%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the September 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $15,107,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 776,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

