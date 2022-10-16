Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Expands By 47.7%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DXGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the September 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $15,107,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 776,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

