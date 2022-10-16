Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Expands By 43.5%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 516,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,519. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -782.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

