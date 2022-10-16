Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Rises By 25.3%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,600 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 464,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 363.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMVHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Entain in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Entain in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,160.57.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Stock Performance

GMVHF stock remained flat at $12.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. Entain has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

