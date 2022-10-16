Short Interest in Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Increases By 12.4%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Entrée Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ERLFF stock remained flat at $0.62 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,562. Entrée Resources has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.