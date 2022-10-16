Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Expands By 36.0%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Price Performance
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.53.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
