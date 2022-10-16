Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Expands By 36.0%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Price Performance

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in Hong Kong and China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services; digital training related services; and key opinion leaders (KOL) training coordination and KOL training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.