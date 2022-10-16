Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Drops By 33.2%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the September 15th total of 174,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GRFFF remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Fibra Danhos has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.
