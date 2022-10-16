Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Grows By 45.4%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE FIF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. 49,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $16.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 150,536 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 819,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 125,085 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

