Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Declines By 11.7%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,549,357 shares in the company, valued at $82,107,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,549,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,107,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,711,707 shares of company stock worth $6,893,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

FTC Solar Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 530,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 418,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.44. 686,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,810. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. FTC Solar has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.20.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The company had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. Analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

