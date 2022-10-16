Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Rises By 42.2%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FJTNF remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Friday. Fuji Media has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

