Short Interest in Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Increases By 17.4%

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Groupe Gorgé Price Performance
Groupe Gorgé stock remained flat at $15.77 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. Groupe Gorgé has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $17.40.
Groupe Gorgé Company Profile
