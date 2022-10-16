Short Interest in Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Increases By 17.4%

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Groupe Gorgé stock remained flat at $15.77 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. Groupe Gorgé has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Groupe Gorgé SA operates in the areas of drones and systems, engineering and protection systems, and 3D printing in France, Europe, and internationally. The Drones and Systems division develops technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments for the defense, maritime, aeronautics, nuclear, energy, transportation, and industrial equipment sectors.

