Short Interest in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Drops By 11.8%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the September 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.92.

Hess Stock Down 5.0 %

Hess stock traded down $6.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $131.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hess will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 563.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hess by 155.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

