Short Interest in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Decreases By 22.0%

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,526. Investar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Investar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Investar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Investar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Investar by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Investar by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ISTR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Investar to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

