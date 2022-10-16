Short Interest in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Grows By 47.9%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,730,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 11,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 163,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 130,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,054,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,825. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.47. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

