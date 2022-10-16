Short Interest in Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Decreases By 23.8%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Leoni Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNNY remained flat at $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Leoni has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

