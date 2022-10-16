Short Interest in Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Decreases By 23.8%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Leoni Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LNNNY remained flat at $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Leoni has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.62.
Leoni Company Profile
