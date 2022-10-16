Short Interest in LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Decreases By 18.9%

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Price Performance
Shares of LPKFF remained flat at $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $23.95.
About LPKF Laser & Electronics
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LPKF Laser & Electronics (LPKFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.