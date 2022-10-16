Short Interest in LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Decreases By 18.9%

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LPKFF remained flat at $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.

