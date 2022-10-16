Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Decreases By 38.2%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Midwest Energy Emissions Price Performance
Midwest Energy Emissions stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 77,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,806. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.
Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile
