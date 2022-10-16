Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Decreases By 38.2%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions Price Performance

Midwest Energy Emissions stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 77,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,806. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

