Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Drops By 39.0%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the September 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 41.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 988,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 287,300 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6,037.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 585,588 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 298,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 244,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,002. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

