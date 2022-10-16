Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declines By 21.6%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 111,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 71,961 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE NBB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 77,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,544. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

