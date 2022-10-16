Short Interest in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Declines By 20.0%

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLH remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Friday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 106,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 779,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

