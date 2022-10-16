Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Drops By 33.3%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PSC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

