Short Interest in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Rises By 86.0%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the September 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Prospector Capital stock remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,354. Prospector Capital has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prospector Capital by 47.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Prospector Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Prospector Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 100,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Prospector Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Prospector Capital by 1,801.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

